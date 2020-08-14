St Albans City announce rockers Enter Shikari as new shirt sponsor

St Albans City will be hoping to hit the right note this season after securing the shirt sponsorship of British rock band Enter Shikari.

The Hertfordshire club, who play their football in the National League South, will wear the name of the local band on their 2020-21 home kit.

“Growing up I was passionate about two things… football and music,” Chris Batten, Enter Shikari bass player and vocalist, said.

“The reality is that sport and music go hand in hand when it comes to providing a positive outlet for people, no matter their background.

“St Albans City FC leads the way with its community outreach programs and Enter Shikari couldn’t be more proud to embark on a partnership with the club.”

The shirt is available for pre-order at £45 for adults and features the club’s traditional yellow and blue colour scheme.

The kit also shows off the club’s new crest, which includes a Roman shield adorned with an image of St Albans Abbey.

Lawrence Levy, chairman and co-owner of St Albans City, said: “We knew that Enter Shikari share our passion for improving the health and lifestyles of young people, so we are delighted to announce our partnership with this global force in modern rock music!

“Music and football have a long history of common personalities and, with all four members of the band born and bred in St Albans and educated in local schools, we have a great platform for working together to improve outcomes for young people in the district.”