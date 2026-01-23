Grab a VIP ticket for just £72 as Everton take on Leeds this Monday – Will Dominic Calvert-Lewin return to haunt his old club?

Everton's first competitive game in their new stadium took place vs Brighton on Sunday 24 August 2025

Everton take on Leeds under the lights at 8pm this coming Monday at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. With Everton looking to stay in touch with the European spots and Leeds' continued push away from the relegation places, both teams will be keenly looking for three points.

With no fitness concerns at the time of writing, the match should be the first time Dominic Calvert-Lewin will face-off against his old club since joining Leeds last summer. The Whites have been getting the best out of him of late, with Calvert-Lewin's nine-goal tally so far this season already being his best since 2020/21, when he netted 21 times in all competitions.

Everton's forwards have found goals harder to come by, but Calvert-Lewin's replacement, Thierno Barry, has started to hit a vein of form in front of goal, scoring three times in his last four games.

Everton will be without Jack Grealish for some time after he sustained a fractured foot following victory at his boyhood club, Aston Villa, last time out. However, David Moyes will be very pleased to have Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gana Gueye back in the Everton squad after they won the African Cup of Nations with Senegal.

Form-wise, Leeds have become much more difficult to beat recently, losing only once in their last six games, and were victorious against Fulham in a 1-0 win in their last match. In contrast, Everton have a three-way split of wins, draws and losses in their last six, and were reduced to nine men with two red cards in their last home Premier League game – a 1-1 draw with Wolves, the club rock bottom of the table.

Everton fans will be very pleased to see joint-top scorer, Iliman Ndiaye, back in contention for a place in the starting line-up on Monday (Image credit: Getty Images)

