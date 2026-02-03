A trip to the Etihad Stadium will be a tough challenge for Newcastle without a 2-0 scoreline to overturn

Manchester City will host Carabao Cup holders Newcastle United in a semi-final second leg at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night with kick-off scheduled for 8pm.

Before a ball is kicked, both teams will know their opposition at the showpiece Wembley final on Sunday March 22, 2026. Arsenal or Chelsea will be waiting, as the London teams clash on Tuesday evening, with Arsenal at home holding a slender 3-2 lead from the first leg.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A general view of Manchester City's Etihad Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City had to settle for a draw after leading 2-0 against Tottenham at the weekend, which struck a blow to their title hopes. A 2-0 win over Newcastle in the first leg means they are strong favourites to make the Carabao Cup final, having last won it back in 2021.

The stats don't read well for Newcastle, either, as Manchester City have progressed from each of their last six semi-final appearances in this competition, going on to lift the trophy on each occasion.

That won't make any difference to the Toon Army, who travel in huge numbers and after ending the 70-year wait for silverware, will be fired up to hold on to their trophy.

Manchester City will be without Marc Guehi, after the £20 million January signing has slotted straight into the heart of Pep Guardiola's defence.

The hosts are expected to field a strong side, though, including their other January signing, Antoine Semenyo, who scored along with Rayan Cherki in that 2-0 first leg win last month.

Pep Guardiola has lifted the Carabao Cup four times as Manchester City boss, and will be looking to make the final again. (Image credit: PA)

Newcastle can take encouragement from the fact they have progressed from their last two cup ties against Manchester City in this competition, although circumstances were somewhat different.

They also claimed a 2-1 win at St. James' Park in November, so overturning the deficit is not an impossibility.

Anthony Gordon scored the opener in their weekend defeat at Anfield and has netted against Manchester City in each of the last two seasons. Gordon will hope to continue his form and fire Newcastle back to Wembley for the second consecutive season after missing out on last year's final due to suspension.

Anthony Gordon scored at the weekend against Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

