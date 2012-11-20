St Petersburg set to stage Confed Cup final

The eight-team tournament, to be played in June 2017, will serve as a prelude to the World Cup to be hosted by the world's largest country for the first time the following year.

The under-construction Gazprom-Arena in St Petersburg (pictured) is set to stage the opening match and the final of the quadrennial event, LOC said on its website.

LOC also proposed Moscow's Spartak stadium, Sochi's Fisht Olympic Stadium, which will stage the Opening and Closing ceremonies of the 2014 Winter Games, and Kazan's Central stadium as the venues for the Confederations Cup.

FIFA will decide on the proposals at its Executive Committee meeting in Tokyo next month.