Standard Liege terminate Valdes' loan deal

Manchester United goalkeeper Victor Valdes and his loan spell at Standard Liege has come to a premature end, after the Belgium club terminated the agreement.

Valdes had originally joined Liege on loan until the end of the season in January after falling out with United manager Louis van Gaal.

But after eight appearances and despite winning the Belgian Cup, Liege decided to cut short the Spanish 34-year-old's stay at the club.

Valdes last appeared for Liege on April 10, and joins Ioannis Maniatis through the exit door in Belgium.

"As we decided to give more playing time to the youth players at the end of the season and because they couldn't be selected for medical reasons, the Spanish goalkeeper and the Greek midfielder have decided in agreement with the club to finish the loan at the end of this week," Liege said in a statement.

"Standard de Liege wants to thank Ioannis and Victor for everything they did for our club, especially during the successful campaign on the way to the Belgian Cup. We also wish them the best in the rest of their professional career."

Valdes is out of contract at United at the end of the season and is expected to depart.

The former Barcelona keeper and six-time La Liga winner has made only two appearances for Unties since arriving on a free transfer in 2015.