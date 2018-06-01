Stoke release Johnson and Ireland
Glen Johnson and Stephen Ireland have both departed relegated Stoke City after their contracts expired.
Johnson and Ireland made nine and four league appearances respectively in 2017-18 as the Potters dropped into the Championship after a 10-year stay in the top flight, with neither player offered a new contract.
Former England international Johnson joined Stoke on a free transfer from Liverpool in 2015, and played 57 times for the club in the Premier League.
Ireland struggled to establish himself as a first-team regular, having signed from Aston Villa in 2014, with injury problems hindering the midfielder.
Stoke have offered back-up goalkeeper Jakob Haugaard a new deal, with speculation over Jack Butland's future persisting.
