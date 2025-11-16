Watch Hungary vs Ireland: Live streams, TV details for World Cup qualifier as The Boys in Green have huge opportunity

Republic of Ireland celebrate after their success against Portugal

Watch Hungary vs Ireland as the Boys in Green have one final chance at a play-off place in World Cup qualifying, with all the details on TV and streaming information for viewers anywhere in the world.

Republic of Ireland know victory in Budapest will be enough to secure a second-place finish in Group F.

After a brilliant win over Selecao, Heimir Hallgrimsson's side have it all to do on Sunday with Hungary standing in their way.

Here's what you need to know about live streams and broadcast options to watch Hungary vs Ireland online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Hungary vs Ireland for FREE in Ireland

You can watch Hungary vs Ireland for free in the Republic of Ireland, where public broadcaster RTÉ has the rights to the game.

You can catch the action on RTÉ 2 on TV or stream live on the RTÉ Player website.

Coverage is free without registration, and geo-restricted to Ireland, so you'll need a VPN if you're travelling outside Ireland right now – more on that below.

Watch Hungary vs Ireland from anywhere

If you’re outside your home country, you'll probably find your streaming services are geo-restricted and therefore don't work, but fortunately assistance is on hand.

A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a handy piece of software that can change your IP address to make your device appear as if it's back home. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to access your streaming services from abroad. It's great for watching football on the move, and you have the added benefit of VPNs being great for your internet privacy and security.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar test hundreds of VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN on the market right now.

Black Friday Deal Save 74% Was $11.59 now $2.99 at this link

🥇 World's best VPN service

✅ Fast, secure, huge location list

➕ 3 months extra FREE

How to watch Hungary vs Ireland in the UK

The Republic of Ireland's trip to Hungary on Sunday will be available to stream live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

This is a pay-per-view match costing £2.49 for UK viewers but a standard Amazon account is the only other requirement – you don't need a Prime subscription.

How to watch Hungary vs Ireland in the US

Live coverage of Hungary vs Ireland will be available for fans in the United States via Fubo TV.

Hungary vs Ireland: Match Preview

Ireland's brilliant win against Portugal has left the door firmly ajar for an opportunity at a play-off place should they also beat Hungary this weekend.

Two goals from former Tottenham striker Troy Parrott made sure of the victory, with Ronaldo also dismissed after a coming together with Dara O'Shea.

It's a win that has brought renewed hope, with there still a chance Portugal could not finish top, although that does seem somewhat unlikely given their goal difference advantage.

Hungary had to hang in against Armenia and emerged 1-0 victors, as Barnabas Varga's 33rd-minute header proved enough to give the visitors a huge three points.

A draw for the hosts in Budapest will see them grab the play-off place, so how they set up will be intriguing.

Ireland arrive in good form, and we are expecting fireworks in this one, as it all comes down to this on Sunday afternoon.