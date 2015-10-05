'Stop e-mailing about Muller' - Rummenigge warns Manchester United
Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has urged Manchester United bosses to stop contacting him over Thomas Muller.
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says Bayern Munich never had any intention to sell Thomas Muller and suggested Manchester United are wasting their time in making enquiries.
Muller was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in the close-season after another impressive season with Bayern but remained part of Pep Guardiola's squad.
The Germany international also signed a new deal at the Allianz Arena last year, which will keep him under contract until 2019.
And, speaking after Muller's brace helped inspire Sunday's 5-1 win over Borussia Dortmund, Rummenigge told his United counterparts to stop e-mailing him about the forward.
"I am not a banker. We are a football club," he is quoted by Sport1.
"That is why we never even considered selling Thomas Muller.
"I told my colleagues at Manchester United: 'I cannot close down my email account, but you no longer need to send me anything. It is useless.'"
