Fan flies home on TEAM plane after solo away trip

How would you like to travel back from a match with your team’s players? One young Strasbourg fan had that privilege after travelling alone by train to his side’s Ligue 1 game at Montpellier.

A near six-hour train journey might have felt a little lonely, but the 18-year-old was clearly committed to seeing Strasbourg’s first game of the new season. And his dedication was rewarded.

After the match, instead of making the long trip home by train, he was invited to fly back with the players by the club’s president Marc Keller. The fan, named by the club as Thomas, was pictured holding aloft a scarf in front of the private jet, clearly delighted at the turn of events.

Strasbourg will be aiming to keep their place in Ligue 1, having been in the top flight since the 2017-18 season. The Alsace club finished as high as sixth in 2021-22 but have dropped off in the two years since.

Last year, Chelsea bought a majority stake in Strasbourg, essentially making the Ligue 1 outfit a feeder club. That move proved a controversial one, though they could benefit on the pitch. Diego Moreira was signed for €2 million this summer and left-back Caleb Wiley joined on loan.

Strasbourg have also appointed Liam Rosenior as their new manager, after he left Hull in May. He replaced former Arsenal midfielder and ex-Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira, who departed in July.

Teenager Thomas, after seeing his side draw with Montpellier and flying back in style, will hope Rosenior is the man to guide Strasbourg to a successful season.

