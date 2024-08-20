Fan flies home on TEAM plane after solo away trip

By
published

A Strasbourg fan was given the journey of a lifetime as a reward for his away support

Strasbourg's supporters holding up scarves and a flag attend the French L1 football match between RC Strasbourg Alsace and Toulouse FC at Stade de la Meinau in Strasbourg, eastern France on August 27, 2023.
(Image credit: FREDERICK FLORIN/AFP via Getty Images)

How would you like to travel back from a match with your team’s players? One young Strasbourg fan had that privilege after travelling alone by train to his side’s Ligue 1 game at Montpellier.

A near six-hour train journey might have felt a little lonely, but the 18-year-old was clearly committed to seeing Strasbourg’s first game of the new season. And his dedication was rewarded.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Callum Rice-Coates
Callum Rice-Coates

Callum is a football writer who has had work published by the likes of BBC Sport, the Independent, BT Sport and the Blizzard, amongst various others. A lifelong Wrexham fan, he is hoping Ryan Reynolds can lead his hometown club to the promised land.