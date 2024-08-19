'There is only shame. Today my heart is bleeding' - Antonio Conte typically measured in face of Napoli defeat

Antonio Conte was far from impressed with what he saw from Napoli on the opening day

Antonio Conte has said his players 'melted like snow' on the opening day of the 2024/25 season as they fell to a 3-0 defeat to Verona, missing a golden opportunity to make a joke about Neapolitan ice cream.

Napoli fell to a disappointing 10th place in Serie A last season having won the title the year before - their lowest finish since 2008/09. In the process they burned through three managers (Rudi Garcia, Walter Mazzarri and Francesco Calzona) before turning to former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager Conte in the summer.

Conte had already warned that Napoli didn't end up going from champions to mid-table by accident, and was left aghast as his side - missing transfer-linked top scorer Victor Osimhen - conceded three goals in the second half against Verona to suffer an opening-day defeat on Sunday.

Antonio Conte wants to see if 'anyone else is bleeding' after Napoli defeat

Conte told Sky Sport Italia: “In the first half, there was only one team in it. I don’t think Verona had a shot. Having said that, we immediately let Verona have a shot at the start of the second half, and in the second instance we went behind.

“Then we melted like snow in the sun. What I feel like saying is that we should apologise to the Neapolitan supporters, who follow us with such passion. I am the coach and it is right that I take full responsibility.

“I humbly apologise because the second half was unacceptable. A performance that shows we need to work hard in every aspect. I came to Napoli with lots of enthusiasm, with great desire. If I can help Napoli, I will.

“There is only shame. I am ashamed as a coach. A thing like this has rarely happened to me, both as a player and as a coach. Today my heart is bleeding. Let’s see if anyone else is bleeding in the next few days.”



Victor Osimhen was not involved in the matchday squad away to Verona (Image credit: Alamy)

Conte had expressed his unhappiness before the season began, saying: “We must not think that last season was a coincidence. Maybe there are people who talk about bad luck or other things, but to that I say just look at the table, and it shows a huge gap compared to other teams.

“Anyone who thinks it was just bad luck is far from reality. I expected a better situation, positive surprises, which is why when I spoke at the beginning I said, even after such a negative year we must not throw everything away but let’s understand if there are also positive things,.

“I expected positive surprises, but I had a hard time finding any. But you arrive and there are nine, ten, exits. We are not saying that we are at year zero but at the year very close to zero. It doesn’t scare me but it’s better to be clear, when there is reality and clarity you know where to go and what problems to face.”

