'There is only shame. Today my heart is bleeding' - Antonio Conte typically measured in face of Napoli defeat

By
published

The former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur boss has made his feeling clear about Napoli's position this summer and went even further after they lost 3-0 on the opening day

Antonio Conte
Antonio Conte was far from impressed with what he saw from Napoli on the opening day

Antonio Conte has said his players 'melted like snow' on the opening day of the 2024/25 season as they fell to a 3-0 defeat to Verona, missing a golden opportunity to make a joke about Neapolitan ice cream.

Napoli fell to a disappointing 10th place in Serie A last season having won the title the year before - their lowest finish since 2008/09. In the process they burned through three managers (Rudi Garcia, Walter Mazzarri and Francesco Calzona) before turning to former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager Conte in the summer.

