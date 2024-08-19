Kylian Mbappe player-cam backfires as Real Madrid shown just how badly forward got it wrong with costly error

Kylian Mbappe's costly mistake for Real Madrid in his domestic bow had a particular spotlight shone on it, even for him.

Watching fans were given the option to select player-cam for Mbappe for his La Liga debut, though anybody wanting to give it a moody Mogwai soundtrack a la Zidane would have to sort that out for themselves.

As such, it didn't go unnoticed that the much-vaunted summer signing was at fault as Mallorca scored their equaliser in a 1-1 draw, Rodrygo having fired Real Madrid ahead in the first half.

Fans notice Kylian Mbappe error thanks to player-cam

The player-cam footage made crystal clear that Vedat Muriqi was Mbappe's man as a corner came into the box, with the Frenchman even sticking out an arm in an effort to stay touch-tight as Muriqi stepped backwards away from him.

But Muriqi then changes his path and hits the accelerator to move towards goal, with Mbappe stepping in the complete opposite direction, away from both the man and the path of the ball, presumably in an effort to move into an attacking position should a counter-attack result.

That means Muriqi is completely unmarked to rise up and nod the equaliser past Thibaut Courtois.

Bruh I was literally opening the mbappe cam and ?? pic.twitter.com/vys99LPnxSAugust 18, 2024

Mbappe had several attempts at the other end as he tried to make amends, but was denied by goalkeeper Dominik Greif.

Real were reduced to ten men in added time as a frustrated Ferland Mendy launched a high challenge on Muriqi and was shown a straight red card.

European champions Real signed free agent Mbappe this summer after his deal at PSG expired.

