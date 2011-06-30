Striker Pedroza claims Tottenham move

The striker - who was born in Chester and still has family in England - was thought to be in contention for England's Under-20 World Cup squad, but was ultimately omitted.

Pedroza scored three goals in six appearances in this season's Copa Libertadores, and his performances are believed to have impressed Tottenham scouts.

The 20-year-old's contract with the Mexican club expired this summer, although a small compensatory fee would need to be paid by the London side should they, as the player claims, seek to bring him to White Hart Lane.

"I can announce that my transfer to Tottenham has been arranged," Pedroza said.

"I didn't want to renew my contract with Jaguares as I knew that there was a chance to be transferred to a team in the Premier League.

"I am very happy and satisfied to have played for an important team like Jaguares. Now I have the chance to make a dream come true by playing in Europe.

"I have spoken with the officials of Jaguares and they have confirmed to me that everything is OK for me to leave and be transferred to Tottenham."

Pedroza has previously had trials with Arsenal and Chelsea.