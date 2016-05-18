Strootman earns Netherlands recall

Kevin Strootman is in line to make his first international appearance in over two years after earning a recall to the Netherlands squad.

Roma midfielder Strootman has endured an injury nightmare over the last two seasons, undergoing three serious knee operations after rupturing his cruciate ligament in March 2014.

The 26-year-old is easing his way back to full fitness and played 90 minutes for the first time since January last year in Roma's 3-2 win over Genoa at the start of the month, and completed an hour in their season-ending victory over Milan on Saturday.

And Netherlands coach Danny Blind has opted to call Strootman up for their upcoming friendlies against Republic of Ireland, Poland and Austria.

Blind has also rewarded Utrecht teenager Bart Ramselaar for his impressive breakthrough season in the Eredivisie with a first senior call-up. Captain Arjen Robben misses out due to the adductor injury that caused him to miss the final stages of Bayern Munich's campaign, but regulars such as Wesley Sneijder and Daley Blind are involved.

First-choice goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen is also set to return after he was sidelined for Netherlands' friendly win over England in March after breaking his nose in training.

Netherlands will hope to pick up positive results in their upcoming friendlies after suffering the ignominy of failing to qualify for Euro 2016, despite the extended format of the tournament.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Jasper Cillessen (Ajax), Kenneth Vermeer (Feyenoord), Jeroen Zoet (PSV)

Defenders: Virgil van Dijk (Southampton), Jeffrey Bruma, Jetro Willems (both PSV), Joel Veltman, Kenny Tete (both Ajax), Ron Vlaar (AZ), Daley Blind (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Riechedly Bazoer (Ajax), Tonny Vilhena (Feyenoord), Marco van Ginkel, Davy Propper (both PSV), Bart Ramselaar (Utrecht), Wesley Sneijder (Galatasaray), Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United), Kevin Strootman (Roma)

Forwards: Vincent Janssen (AZ), Jurgen Locadia, Luuk de Jong, Luciano Narsingh (all PSV), Bas Dost (Wolfsburg), Quincy Promes (Spartak Moscow), Memphis Depay (Manchester United)