Struggling Stoke have to win at Liverpool, concedes Butland

Jack Butland says Stoke City have to win at Liverpool next weekend after dropping four points in the space of a week against West Ham and Burnley.

As at West Ham last time out, Stoke took the lead at home to Burnley but could not hold on, Ashley Barnes' scruffy strike deservedly cancelling out Badou Ndiaye's opener in another 1-1 draw.

And with the Potters four points adrift of safety with three games remaining, Butland concedes the time for taking the positives from a hard-earned point is gone.

"We need wins. It's a kick in the teeth," he said. "We tried everything and we're not getting the results we want or the luck of the draw.

"The time for talking is done, we have to keep fighting. We had a 1-0 lead and we have to defend that.

"It's emotional for everyone and a tough time of year. We're all trying to do our bit. For 24 hours, sulk if you want, but then we have to go again and go to Anfield. I'm not going to sugar-coat it, we have to go there and win."

FULL-TIME Stoke 1-1 BurnleyAshley Barnes strikes in the second half to dent the Potters' push for survival April 22, 2018

Stoke manager Paul Lambert agreed with his goalkeeper's assessment, adding to BBC Sport: "One thing you ask is to give it everything you've got. Since I've been here they have – there's been misfortune.

"You never know, we have to go to Anfield and get a point. There's still a lot of twists and turns here. It's important the players see I'm right behind them."