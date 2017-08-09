Stuttgart snap up Aogo from Schalke

Stuttgart have announced the signing of Dennis Aogo on a two-year deal.

The 30-year-old left-sided player moves to Mercedes-Benz Arena after spending four years with Bundesliga rivals Schalke.

"I didn't have to spend much time considering the offer from VfB and I am very happy that the transfer has worked out," he told the club's official website.

"I am very motivated and extremely eager to get on the ball and begin training with the team.

"During the course of my career I have played in Stuttgart on a number of occasions, so I know there is always an unbelievable atmosphere here. That too was an important factor in me making this move to VfB."

Marketing director Jochen Rottgermann added: "In Dennis Aogo, we have secured the services of a nationally and internationally very experienced player, who has proven his qualities wherever he has played.

"He knows the Bundesliga very well and will thus need little time to get integrated. We are very happy to have been able to convince him of the direction we are taking."

Aogo, who has 12 senior caps for Germany, could make his debut in Sunday's DFB-Pokal first-round clash away to Energie Cottbus.