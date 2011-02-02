Suarez cleared for Liverpool bow

Fans will welcome news that one half of the strikeforce brought to fill the gaping hole left by Fernando Torres, who has joined Chelsea in a British record transfer, is ready to make his debut.

Andy Carroll is sidelined with the thigh injury he was carrying before his £35 million move from Newcastle United.

"The Uruguayan international has been named in Kenny Dalglish's squad as the Reds look to make it three wins in a row and continue their climb up the league table," Liverpool said on their website after receiving clearance from the Football Association.

Liverpool have showed signs of revival since Dalglish returned to the helm last month at a club where he enjoyed great success as a player and manager before leaving 20 years ago.

Having spent much of the season in the bottom half of the table and even the relegation zone under Roy Hodgson, Liverpool have taken seven points from four matches to rise to seventh.

Dalglish, who wore the number seven shirt in his Anfield playing days, has given Suarez that jersey and fans will quickly hope to see evidence that he deserves to wear it.