Suarez sad to see Gerrard leaving Reds

At the end of this season, Gerrard will depart Anfield and head to LA Galaxy in MLS, thus ending a 17-year playing career with his boyhood club.

The midfielder's last chance to sign off with a trophy disappeared with Sunday's 2-1 FA Cup semi-final defeat to Aston Villa and Suarez, who spent three-and-a-half years at Liverpool with Gerrard, was full of praise for his ex-colleague.

"I try to watch all the Liverpool games. They have really good players," he said.

"It's sad when I hear Stevie is leaving because for me he's an amazing player, and when I was at Liverpool they knew my dream was to play for Barcelona."

Suarez was speaking ahead of Tuesday's UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg with Paris Saint-Germain at Camp Nou, with Barca leading 3-1 thanks in part to a pair of superb Suarez goals in the French capital.

"We know that the result we got last week is good but in this type of game is not definite, especially against such a strong rival as PSG," he said.

"I think the easiest thing to think is that this tie is over, but it's not, we know they have players with a lot of quality, and they can tilt the tie in their favour.

"So we have to approach the match the way we did last week with the same intensity and as events unfold in the match we'll have to deal with them."