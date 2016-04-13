Suker: Madrid will play Barca or Bayern in Champions League final

Ex-Real Madrid striker Davor Suker has predicted his former club will play in the Champions League final in Milan next month.

Suker, who played for Real for three seasons and scored 49 goals in 106 appearances, said Madrid would most likely play Barcelona or Bayern Munich, who he rated as the best teams in Europe.

Madrid qualified for the semi-finals courtesy of a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick against Wolfsburg which saw the 10-time European champions overturn a 2-0 deficit after the first leg in Germany into a 3-2 aggregate win.

"Madrid will reach the final and will play against either Barcelona or Bayern Munich, who are the strongest," he told Spanish radio network COPE.

Now the president of the Croatian Football Federation, Suker said he also expected Ronaldo to stay at the club, despite rumours the Portuguese star could be set to exit in the off-season.

"I think he is happy at Real Madrid and his future will depend on the results," he said.

Suker also looked ahead to Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg between Barca and Atletico Madrid, saying he expected Luis Enrique's side to get the job done away from home.

"Barca has more experience than Atletico Madrid and I think they will have more opportunities to score," he said.

He also suggested that Barca had left the door open in La Liga after stumbling in a 1-0 loss to Real Sociedad.

"It is all possible. The important thing is to win at all stages, even against the small teams, because three points are achieved," Suker said.

"We'll see what happens at the end of the league."

Barca are just three points ahead of Atletico and four clear of Real Madrid with six games to play.