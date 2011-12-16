Sunderland duo arrested over car damage

The pair were arrested on Thursday on suspicion of criminal damage in Newcastle at around 10pm on December 6.

"Police can confirm that on December 15 two men aged 23 were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage," Northumbria police confirmed on Friday.

"It follows an investigation into cars damaged on Stowell Street in Newcastle city centre which happened about 10pm on December 6. The two men have been bailed."

Denmark international Bendtner is currently on loan from Arsenal.