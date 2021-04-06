Sundowns, Chiefs stars selected in Caf Champions League TOTW

Kaizer Chiefs veteran Bernard Parker and defender Reeve Frosler along with Mamleodi Sundows goalkeeper Ricardo Goss have been selected for the official Caf Champions League Team of the Week for Matchday 5.

Sundowns played out to a 0-0 draw with Al Hilali on Friday afternoon where Goss shone in goal as he deputised for Denis Onyango. The South African keeper pulled off several quality stops to ensure his team kept their unbeaten record in the competition alive.

Parker was the match winner for Chiefs in a tight 1-0 victory over Wydad Casablanca on Saturday evening. The striker turned midfielder by Gavin Hunt netted a header at the start of the second half which was enough to hand Chiefs the three points which kept their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals alive despite finishing the game with nine men.

Frosler also impressed down the right flank for Chiefs against Wydad as he proved solid in defence to help guide his side to a clean sheet while he was also a menace going forward with his quality delivery into the box.

Matchday 5 Caf Champions League TOTW: