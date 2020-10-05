Sundowns confirm two more signings

Mamelodi Sundowns spending spree continued after announcing the signings of Jody February and Grant Margeman from Cape Umoya and Ajax Cape Town, respectively.

The duo, who played their trade in the GladAfrica Champions last season, joined the Brazilians after putting pen to paper on a five-year contract.

February and Margeman now joins the likes of George Maluleka, Lesedi Kapinga, Peter Shalulile, Ricardo Goss, Haashim Domingo, Mothobi Mvala, Aubrey Modiba and most recently Kermit Erasmus, who all move to the club ahead of the new season.

Speaking on signing for Sundowns, February said: ‘I just want to hit the ground running from day one, I am out of my comfort zone, I want to give the coach headaches and fight for my place in the squad and learn from my elder especially the keepers in front of me. It is important to have a long career and help the team to be successful as it was last season,’ February told his club’s official website.

Meanwhile, Margeman had this to say on the club’s official website.

‘I am excited to join the Masandawana family, my goal is to help the club to bring more trophies to Chloorkop and the reason I joined the club because it has the best players in the country and as a player if you want to best you must play against the best,’ said Margeman.