Sundowns president issue apology on Langerman incident

Mamelodi Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe has issued an apology for the Tebogo Langerman incident during the Nedbank Cup final against Bloemfontein Celtic.

The Tshwane giants were crowned Nedbank Cup champions after edging Phunya Sele Sele 1-0 at the Orlando Stadium in the final on 12 September 2020.

Phunya Sele Sele protested the eligibility of the Langerman after the defender picked up five yellow cards prior to the final, which meant the experienced player was suspended for the match which was played in Soweto.

However, the Sundowns president has since issued an apology:

'I would like to apologise to all the supporters and members of the Mamelodi Sundowns Family, as well as the organisations that are involved in football and all the people who love and follow football in South Africa and on the rest of the African Continent; for Tebogo Langerman being listed as a substitute during the recent Nedbank Cup final, contrary to the rules of the PSL and SAFA.'

'In my capacity as President of Mamelodi Sundowns I am responsible and accountable for everything that happens at Mamelodi Sundowns; whether I knew or did not know or was not aware or involved in the matter.

'Our preliminary investigation indicates that the Management and Technical Team were grossly negligent and this behaviour and conduct is totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

'A formal disciplinary hearing will be held as soon as possible and the appropriate action, including dismissal where the circumstances legally justify, will be implemented.

'We are a caring, loving and forgiving organisation but we also have a duty to protect the reputation, integrity and good name of Mamelodi Sundowns.

'We have to make sure that this kind of grossly negligent and reckless behaviour does not happen again.'