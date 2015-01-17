Suso's transfer to Milan is 'almost complete'
After struggling to break into Brendan Rodgers' plans at Liverpool, Suso is set to move to Milan.
Milan have almost completed the signing of Liverpool attacker Suso, according to chief executive Adriano Galliani.
The 21-year-old has struggled for game time with the Premier League side, linked with a move away for several months.
Suso reportedly underwent a medical at Milan on Sunday without telling Liverpool.
Speaking on Friday, Galliani said a deal for the Spain youth international was all but done.
"For Suso it is 99.9 per cent done," he said.
"He will arrive in the next few days."
Filippo Inzaghi's men sit eighth in Serie A, five points adrift of third-placed Lazio – who occupy the final UEFA Champions League place.
