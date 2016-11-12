Suspended Marcelo back with Real Madrid
Marcelo has returned to Real Madrid early after a booking versus Argentina ruled him out of Peru v Brazil in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying.
Brazil have allowed suspended full-back Marcelo to return early from international duty to Real Madrid.
Marcelo was booked during Thursday's resounding 3-0 win over bitter rivals Argentina and is now unavailable to face Peru, having also collected a caution against Colombia in September.
Head coach Tite has called up Atletico Mineiro left-back Fabio Santos as Marcelo's replacement.
All three of the 31-year-old's previous caps for Brazil came in 2012.
Novidade na ! Fabio Santos convocado para vaga de Marcelo >> November 11, 2016
Marcelo will now begin preparations for the Madrid derby next Saturday.
