Swans make Ince move, reject Sterling rumours

Huw Jenkins, the Swansea chairman, has confirmed that the Premier League club have approached Blackpool for the second transfer window in succession to ask about the availability of Ince, who has scored seven goals in 21 league appearances this season.

The England Under-21 international midfielder has been a revelation in the Championship since joining Blackpool from Liverpool in 2011, notching an impressive 18 goals last term to trigger speculation of a move to the top flight.

Sterling, however, is not a target for Swansea manager Michael Laudrup, according to Jenkins.

"Tom Ince is a talented player and he is someone we are looking at," Jenkins told the Daily Mail.

"We made an approach in the summer and have done again for this window, but it is up to Blackpool. He is their player.

"If and when there is a possibility for him to leave, then we would be interested."

On reports linking Swansea with Sterling, Jenkins added: "It's not correct that we are trying to sign Raheem Sterling."