Swansea boss Guidolin to miss third straight match

Francesco Guidolin will miss his third straight Swansea City match when they take on AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

The former Udinese boss, 60, missed the recent Premier League victories over Arsenal and Norwich City as he spent time in hospital recovering from a chest infection.

After his release, Guidolin returned to face the media on Thursday ahead of Swansea's next game, but confirmed he would again be missing from the dugout against Bournemouth on doctor's orders.

Asked if he would be at the game, the Italian said: "No - I need some days of rest and relaxation, I think that is better.

"I have finished my antibiotics but it is better for me to relax for a few more days and next week I can work with my team.

"For now I need to rest. I went to Fairwood [Swansea's training ground] for meetings with my team and assistants to prepare for the games - Arsenal, Norwich and Bournemouth.

"I work with my assistant, Alan [Curtis] and players every day now, but it is not possible for me to go out to the pitch.

"I'm better now. In the last two months my life has changed a lot. My life, my job, the language, but I was giving 150 per cent of my life to the best job to try and help save the team.

"After I spoke to the chairman, I felt the responsibility to save the team. After 50 days my body said 'Stop Francesco'.

"I think about my job 24 hours a day, this is not a good idea sometimes because there are times you have to relax. But this is not my attitude or way of life. I don't think I will change, maybe I have to but it is not easy because I am not young."

Guidolin hopes to be back in time for the match against Aston Villa on March 19.