Sydney FC appoint Corica as Arnold's successor

Sydney FC have replaced incoming Australia head coach Graham Arnold with Steve Corica, the A-League side announced on Wednesday.

Corica, 45, succeeds Socceroos-bound Arnold, having served as his assistant coach during the past four seasons.

Arnold – who guided Sydney to two premierships and a championship – vacated his position at the end of the 2017-18 campaign after agreeing to become Australia head coach following the World Cup in Russia.

Sydney have now turned to Hall of Famer and former captain Corica – a member of the double-winning team in 2010.

"I'm ecstatic and honoured to be the new head coach of Sydney FC, it's a great club that is extremely close to my heart and one I am very passionate about," said Corica, said scored 31 goals in 137 appearances during his playing career for Sydney.

"I've been here since day one, as a player, a captain, a youth team coach and an A-League assistant coach and now it's the right time to step up. It's a huge privilege.

"We've a very talented group of players and staff and with the majority of the squad from the last two years staying together, we want to grow the club and I expect to be challenging again for the top trophies.

"I have always had a great relationship with the members and fans and I hope they will come with us again next season in both the A-League, FFA Cup and AFC Champions League.

"I'd like to thank Scott Barlow, Han Berger, Danny Townsend and the board of directors, as well as Terry McFlynn for giving me this opportunity and also my family for their love and support over my years in football.

"We've a hugely exciting period in front of us and I am keen to get started on planning next season's success straight away."

Sydney finished top of the table during the season but lost in the semi-finals as Melbourne Victory won the 2017-18 championship.