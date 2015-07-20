Sydney swoop for Holosko

Sydney FC have signed Slovakian forward Filip Holosko as their new international marquee.

The 31-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the club having spent the previous seven seasons with Turkish club Besiktas.

Last year's beaten Grand Finalists will be hoping that Holosko can match the feats of the man he will replace at Allianz Stadium, Marc Janko, who ended the 2014-2015 campaign as the A-League's top scorer with 16 goals before returning to Europe with FC Basel.

Sydney also lost Bernie Ibini-Isei to Club Brugge, and head coach Graham Arnold is hopeful Holosko can give the club a boost.

"Filip is a multi-functional player who can play anywhere across the front-line," he said.

"After having to replace Bernie Ibini, he fitted the requirements of what I was looking for.

"He comes with a top pedigree having played for a massive club in Turkey and brings a lot of international experience to the squad.

"He has the style of a strong and fast player who I am sure will excite the Sydney FC fans.

"He’s also at a great age and is hungry for success."