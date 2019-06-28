Lyon president sends Daniel Levy major warning over Tottenham target Tanguy Ndombele

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas is not going to be pressured into selling Tanguy Ndombele to Spurs.

Spurs have already bid €45m for the midfielder, but Aulas says the price for his midfielder will continue to rise if the Champions League runners-up continue dragging their feet.

"If I wait another eight days it will be €80m," said Aulas.

"Nothing is done, I can assure you. We are not in a hurry either.

"Tanguy has shown his qualities with the French national team. He is one of our best players. How much is he worth? I do not know, but not just €45m.”

As reported in the Telegraph, Aulas has previous with Spurs and their notoriously shrewd chairman Daniel Levy. The two clashed during Spurs' pursuit of Hugo Lloris, with Aulas saying: "The negotiation with the Tottenham directors has been the hardest I have ever had to undergo in these 25 years."

Spurs fans will be hoping Levy heeds Aulas's words. Ndombele would slot straight into their starting XI, filling the gap left by Mousa Dembele's departure, as Mauricio Pochettino looks to build a team capable of challenging for the Premier League title.

