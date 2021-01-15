Tau: We have to grow from this

Brighton & Hove Albion attacker Percy Tau believes that it’s only a matter of time before his side turn their form around in the Premier League.



The 27-year-old made his Premier League debut during their 1-0 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening

The game was Tau's second in an Albion shirt after he came on as a substitute against Newport County in the FA Cup last Sunday.

However, Tau is confident his side can take points at Elland Road on Saturday following his impressive performance against Man City.

‘It was a difficult game, but we did our best. We tried to create chances, but it was difficult to do that. We have to grow from this,’ Tau told his club’s official website.

‘We want to try and create more chances to score – you want those big chances in games, but we didn't make many of them against Manchester City.

‘We can take positives out of this though and try and do better on Saturday. It was a good game, we did well and it can only get better, it will only be a matter of time before we starting getting those wins.

‘I need to adjust to the team and the league. With time I will get better as I understand the way the coach wants me to play more.’