Ted Lasso trailer is out, with Season 3 dropping on March 15

The highly-anticipated Ted Lasso Season 3 trailer has dropped, teasing brand-new storylines and another epic campaign for AFC Richmond.

The show was originally adapted from a TV advert and has been a surprise smash for Apple TV, becoming the most Emmy-nominated freshman comedy series in history. Now, new instalments of the trials and tribulations of a Premier League team are dropping on March 15, with this new trailer promising an end to a few story arcs, as well as cool new details for the football nerds among us.

Since we last caught up with Lasso and the Greyhounds – freshly promoted back to the top tier after a difficult first season under the American coach – the show has struck a licensing deal with the Premier League to look more realistic than ever.

"In the 12-episode third season of Ted Lasso, the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the 'wonder kid,' has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United," Apple TV+ says.

"In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency.

"Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway."

You can catch up on Seasons One or Two of the show on Apple TV+ on the Apple TV app. (opens in new tab)