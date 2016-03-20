Tetchy Pellegrini snaps over questions on Man City form

Manuel Pellegrini became embroiled in some heated exchanges with the media following questions over Manchester City's form after their defeat to Manchester United.

Marcus Rashford scored the only goal of the game as Louis van Gaal's side sealed a 1-0 win at the Etihad Stadium to close to within a point of their neighbours, who remain fourth in the Premier League table.

Pellegrini walked out of a Sky Sports interview after the match when asked for his view on City's declining home form, with the 2013-14 champions having lost three of their last four home league games.

And the Chilean was equally irked in his media conference later when asked for his explanation over why City have taken just 51 points from 30 matches.

"I cannot explain that, no. We are here to talk about the game with Manchester United today," he said.

"If you ask about the game, I answer you. You have the right to ask what you want, I have the right to answer what I want. Finished."

Pellegrini also rubbished the suggestion that he has lost authority over the City players, given Pep Guardiola's impending arrival at the end of the season.

"I don't think I've lost any control. You saw the attitude of the team today. They are focused on this season and want to finish as near to the top of the table as they can," he said.

"I don't remember a lot of chances for Man United or Rashford. I think they had just one after the goal.

"We're still in fourth and we have to try to keep focused on the next game. I'm not unhappy with the performance of the team, we didn't deserve to lose. We had 26 attempts, we dominated the game and missed a clear chance to score.

"We have to sort some problems in the way we are attacking and defending."