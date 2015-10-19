Tevez: Boca Juniors must grow up

Carlos Tevez insists Boca Juniors have growing up to do if they are to claim the Primera Division title.

The 31-year-old won the division as well as Copa Sudamericana and Copa Libertadores titles, in his first stint with the club and returned in June, departing Juventus following consecutive Serie A triumphs.

Boca faced Racing Club on Sunday knowing that victory would secure the title, but fell to a 3-1 defeat and finished with nine men following the dismissals of Daniel Diaz and Cristian Erbes.

Tevez, who has scored five goals in 11 appearances since his return, called on his team-mates to mature quickly and ensure they are crowned champions by beating Tigre at La Bombonera next time out.

"We have got to grow up. We cannot play games like this," Tevez said.

"We cannot [finish] with nine men. In a game like this we must finish with the full 11 – then you can win.

"The expulsion of Cata [Diaz] left us reeling in the first half. Then, in the second, I did not see the Boca I like. But we have to improve other things.

"To win at home would give us the championship, but we have to grow in these things – we cannot escape it.

"We have a big squad and my team-mates and I will do our best to win the title."

Boca's defeat means Rosario Central – who they face on the final day of the season – and San Lorenzo could still displace them at the top of the table.