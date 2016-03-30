Tevez: United only complained after I left

Former Manchester United striker Carlos Tevez has claimed the club never offered him a deal before he moved to cross-town rivals City in 2009.

The Argentine forward moved to Boca Juniors at the end of last season having won two league titles at Juventus.

Before Juventus, Tevez also enjoyed successful stints at United, winning two Premier League titles and a Champions League crown, before moving to cross-town rivals City where he won another Premier League title and an FA Cup.

His move to City drew the ire of United supporters and then-manager Alex Ferguson, but Tevez said he never had the option of extending his stay at Old Trafford.

"With Ferguson nothing happened, it was a normal relationship," he told Marca.

"I spent two years on loan at United [from third-party owner Media Sports Investment] and Ferguson in the last year tells me they will buy the rights for me to stay.

"We reached the Champions League final in Rome and I had no contract on the table, although I had heard about it for a year.

"Then I went to City and they complained, but I had no choice to sign for Manchester [United] and I was free."