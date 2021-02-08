Thabo Nodada signs new deal at CT City

Cape Town City have confirmed that vice captain Thabo Nodada has signed a new contract with the Mother City outfit.

The 25-year-old was reportedly been linked with several big PSL club and most notably Kaizer Chiefs in December, with his contract set to expire in June 2022.

However, City have since put an end to speculation surrounding the midfielder's future after he extended his contract with the Citizens until 2024.

'The club is delighted to have signed a new contract with Thabo Nodada. Our vice captain extends his stay until June 2024! An integral figure in the City midfield,' confirmed City on the club’s official Twitter account.

Nodada has been in some form for City this season and has already bagged four goals and one assist in 14 appearances across all competitions, with his most recent goal coming during their 4-0 thrashing of Bloemfontein Celtic in the Nedbank Cup last 32 clash last weekend.