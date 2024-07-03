The incredible stats behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s free-kick conversion rate

By
published

Cristiano Ronaldo may have been a pioneer at free-kicks - but the former Manchester United attacker's conversion rate tells a different story

Cristiano Ronaldo looks on while playing for Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo is the man on free-kick duty for Portugal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo may go down in history as inventing a certain style of free-kick - the knuckleball - but statistics show that the superstar seldom manages to score them.

Indeed, recent data tells us that the 39-year-old is poor at free kicks. In fact, The Telegraph relays that Ronaldo has netted 52 direct free kicks for his five clubs during his 22-year career as a professional.

Jacque Talbot
Jacque Talbot

Jacque Talbot is a freelance football journalist who predominantly specialises in transfer stories and exclusives. He began his career in 2016 covering the world-renowned Sandbach United, of North West Counties fame, before earning a spot on the sports desks of national papers, where he bounced between several outlets such as Sportbible, the Express, Mirror, and Daily Star. An NCTJ graduate of the News Associates who swapped investigative journalism in the Costa del Sol for football reporting in Northern England, he first wrote for FourFourTwo in December 2023.