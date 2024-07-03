The incredible stats behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s free-kick conversion rate
Cristiano Ronaldo may have been a pioneer at free-kicks - but the former Manchester United attacker's conversion rate tells a different story
Cristiano Ronaldo may go down in history as inventing a certain style of free-kick - the knuckleball - but statistics show that the superstar seldom manages to score them.
Indeed, recent data tells us that the 39-year-old is poor at free kicks. In fact, The Telegraph relays that Ronaldo has netted 52 direct free kicks for his five clubs during his 22-year career as a professional.
This works out at 2.36 every year - but this still does not tell the whole story. On the international stage at major tournaments, the former Manchester United winger has attempted 60 free-kicks and has scored just one of them.
It came in Portugal’s opening group game in the 2018 Russia World Cup during a 3-3 draw with Spain.
Ronaldo is still being handed the ball proceeding a foul to his team-mates outside the box, but indeed data dispels the idea that he is any good at them, particularly when wearing Portugal colours.
The veteran was criticised for his penalty-taking ability in Portugal’s shoot-out victory over Slovenia on Monday night. The Portugal captain wasted a golden chance to win the game extra time during the Euro 2016 Round of 16 after being handed a spot-kick following a foul to Liverpool attacker Diogo Dalot.
VIDEO: Why Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Is So Good
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
But his effort was thwarted by Jan Oblak, the Atletico Madrid shot-stopper. Ronaldo was seen in tears after missing the chance, but he managed to put away his penalty during the shootout and help his national team qualify for the quarterfinals.
Indeed, with his second opportunity, Ronaldo smashed the ball home into the bottom corner.
Instead of celebrating the goal, Ronaldo appeared to go over and apologise to Portugal fans inside the Frankfurt Arena.
Diogo Costa, the Portugal keeper, was the real hero of the night, however, saving three consecutive Slovenia penalties to secure progression to the next round.
More Euro 2024 stories
Cristiano Ronaldo brutally trolled by BBC after penalty miss in Portugal's win over Slovenia
Surprise Euros hero issues warning to Premier League clubs before potential transfer
Revealed: Why Kylian Mbappe celebrated in Jan Vertonghen’s face after France v Belgium own goal
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Jacque Talbot is a freelance football journalist who predominantly specialises in transfer stories and exclusives. He began his career in 2016 covering the world-renowned Sandbach United, of North West Counties fame, before earning a spot on the sports desks of national papers, where he bounced between several outlets such as Sportbible, the Express, Mirror, and Daily Star. An NCTJ graduate of the News Associates who swapped investigative journalism in the Costa del Sol for football reporting in Northern England, he first wrote for FourFourTwo in December 2023.