'Cristiano Ronaldo is showing signs of desperation and selfishness with Portugal, but watching him in the stadium... he is box office' Pat Nevin on why he couldn't keep his eyes off CR-7 at Euro 2024

By
published

Cristiano Ronaldo has been sulky and tormented by his inability to find the net for Portugal at Euro 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal visibly upset after missing a penalty is spoken to by Diogo Dalot of Portugal during the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 match between Portugal and Slovenia at Frankfurt Arena on July 01, 2024 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Cristiano Ronaldo was gutted after his extra-time penalty against Slovenia was saved, but atoned in the shootout (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Chelsea, Everton and Scotland winger Pat Nevin admits he is not head over heels with Ronaldo's strange antics at Euro 2024... but still can't take his eyes off him regardless.

Ronaldo had to take a few seconds out to have a cry after the low of missing an extra-time penalty for Portugal against Slovenia in the round of 16, but they nonetheless edged closer to repeating their 2016 triumph by prevailing on penalties – with Ronaldo scoring his effort in the shootout.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.