'Cristiano Ronaldo is showing signs of desperation and selfishness with Portugal, but watching him in the stadium... he is box office' Pat Nevin on why he couldn't keep his eyes off CR-7 at Euro 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo was gutted after his extra-time penalty against Slovenia was saved, but atoned in the shootout

Former Chelsea, Everton and Scotland winger Pat Nevin admits he is not head over heels with Ronaldo's strange antics at Euro 2024... but still can't take his eyes off him regardless.

Ronaldo had to take a few seconds out to have a cry after the low of missing an extra-time penalty for Portugal against Slovenia in the round of 16, but they nonetheless edged closer to repeating their 2016 triumph by prevailing on penalties – with Ronaldo scoring his effort in the shootout.

There are different stars Nevin prefers to Ronaldo - but he's not totally loveless for the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star, praising the work rate of the boy with the Arab club despite his ongoing difficulties in front of goal at Euro 2024.

Pat Nevin: 'You could not take your eyes off Cristiano Ronaldo for a millisecond'

Speaking to Genting Casinos, Nevin said: "Cristiano Ronaldo is showing signs of desperation and selfishness with Portugal, but watching him in the stadium - above all else he is box office.

"He’s not my favourite footballer, I am more of a fan of Lionel Messi type player who quietly goes about their job and isn’t just ‘look at me’ or trying to be a celebrity, but Ronaldo is box office.

"Against Slovenia, Ronaldo played in a way that had he been three or four years younger, he'd probably have scored four goals.

Pat Nevin has mixed feelings on Cristiano Ronaldo (Image credit: Roberto Ricciuti/Getty Images)

"Four years ago Ronaldo would’ve scored four goals because he was so commanding, but for his headers he was on the way back down, his leaping used to be prodigious. It's just kind of good now.

"But he kept on going and he kept on taking free kicks and he kept on doing everything he could. You couldn't keep your eye off him. He wasn't the best player in the field. Absolutely not. Not in the top three or four or five maybe. In the rate of actually playing.

"But you could not take your eyes off him for a millisecond and I kind of loved that about him. And I loved the fact that for all the selfishness and all the indulgence and all that sort of stuff, he still works hard.

Nevin feels Cristiano Ronaldo has a better work rate than Lionel Messi...but that Messi is the better player (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Even Messi, the divine Messi who I think is fabulous, he kind of walks about a lot during games to save his legs. In the game against Georgia, Ronaldo was the hardest-working player on the pitch, even though there was nothing to play for.

"So if you're watching it on the telly and seeing the close-ups, it probably annoys you quite a lot. In the stadium watching the whole thing with the work rate, you applauded him.

"He tried everything and you have to give him credit for taking the first penalty in the shoot-out because he was crushed by missing the first one."

