Cristiano Ronaldo brutally trolled by BBC after penalty miss in Portugal's win over Slovenia

BBC slammed for ‘disgraceful’ mocking of Cristiano Ronaldo after superstar was seen in floods of tears after Euro 2024 penalty miss

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal visibly upset after missing a penalty is spoken to by Diogo Dalot of Portugal during the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 match between Portugal and Slovenia at Frankfurt Arena on July 01, 2024 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal visibly upset after missing a penalty (Image credit: Getty Images)

The BBC have come in for a wave of criticism after mocking Cristiano Ronaldo for his missed penalty in Portugal’s European Championship round of 16 win over Slovenia.

In Frankfurt on Monday night, Diogo Dalot won a spot kick in the first-half of extra-time, but the superstar saw the following shot saved by Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

