The Nike Swoosh logo is set to CHANGE on football shirts – in its biggest-ever revolution

The Nike Swoosh logo is one of the most iconic in the western world. Designed for just $35, it's stood the test of time as a symbol of quality from the American manufacturer.

And it has plenty of history when it comes to football. This is a logo that has been synonymous with the Brazilian national team, Barcelona, Arsenal and Manchester United at their Premier League pomp and now England – but the Swoosh is about to switch up from next season.

According to reports from FootyHeadlines, the Swoosh is set for its biggest revolution ever, with a flipped version to be present on third kits from the 2024/25 season.

The Nike logo is one of the most iconic in football (Image credit: Getty)

The Swoosh is set to be rotated 90º anticlockwise, with a second Swoosh smaller within the first one. They're set to be different colours, too.

Expect it to look a little like the current model of the Nike Phantom boots, which incorporate the two Swooshes alongside one another – while the Nike Phantom Luna boots released this year featured a rotated Swoosh on its side.

Image 1 of 2 Nike Phantom boots (Image credit: Nike) Nike Phantom Luna boots (Image credit: Nike)

Nike are no stranger to playing with the logo – though not to this degree. The manufacturer incorporated the Futura logo in third kits a few seasons back, bringing back the "NIKE" text alongside the Swoosh for select shirts.

For last season's Premier League ball, just the Futura text was present on the Nike Flight.

