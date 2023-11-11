'The refereeing was perfect' – Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta praises VAR after Burnley win

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had no complaints about VAR this weekend after watching the Gunners beat Burnley 3-1 at the Emirates on Saturday.

Following his side's 1-0 loss against Newcastle United at St. James' Park last Saturday, which featured a controversial winner scored by Anthony Gordon, Arteta said that he "felt sick" and could not understand how the goal was allowed to stand.

The north Londoners were more comfortable this time as goals from Leandro Trossard, William Saliba and Oleksandr Zinchenko sent Arsenal above rivals Tottenham and into second place.

Arsenal did have midfielder Fabio Vieira sent off for a studs-up challenge late in the game on Josh Brownhill, but Arteta saw nothing wrong with that call as he spoke after the game.

"The refereeing was perfect," he told BBC Sport. "Don't just ask me when [things go against us]. VAR was top."

Following their win over Burnley, Arsenal sit in second place after 12 matches, level on points with champions Manchester City.

City are in action against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday and a win for Pep Guardiola's side will see them head into the international break with a three-point lead at the top.

Next up for the Gunners in the Premier League is a trip to Brentford after the international break, before home games against Wolves and Luton in early December.

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal U18s' trip to Brighton was postponed last Saturday – after the team bus drove to the wrong ground.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are being linked with a big move for a £52m-rated talent.

And 'the new Erling Haaland' is also said to be on the North London club's radar.