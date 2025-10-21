Sean Dyche's bust-up with Evangelos Marinakis revealed after Nottingham Forest unveiling

Evangelos Marinakis on the pitch at the City Ground

Evangelos Marinakis has already parted company with two Nottingham Forest managers this season and will be hoping to avoid making a third change in the dugout after appointing Sean Dyche to salvage the club's season.

The Forest owner, who also controls Greek club Olympiacos, is known for the uncompromising manner in which he rules the roost at the City Ground.

Ange Postecoglou's sacking and Dyche's subsequent arrival has raised eyebrows with neutrals calling into question the way in which Marinakis runs the Premier League club.

Sean Dyche's seven-year feud with Evangelos Marinakis put to bed

Sean Dyche relishes a challenge (Image credit: Getty Images)

The businessman is a household name in his native Greece, largely due to his ownership of perennial champions Olympiacos.

Back in 2018, Dyche took his Burnley side to Athens to face the Greek club, for a Europa League play-off fixture in which it is alleged Marinakis visited the referee's room at half-time for a frank exchange of views.

Sean Dyche bellows instructions from the bench at Olympiacos' Karaiskakis Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)

The match at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium was fiery from the start and Olympiacos took the lead on 19 minutes when captain Kostas Fortounis curled a free-kick past goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

Burnley responded well, pulling level when Chris Wood slotted home a penalty after he was fouled in the box.

The tie changed after the interval, though, as only four minutes into the second half, Olympiacos regained the lead when Andreas Bouchalakis headed home.

Clarets defender Ben Gibson, who'd been booked moments earlier, was then deemed to have handled the ball inside the box and shown a second yellow card. Fortounis stepped up to dispatch the resulting spot-kick, making it 3-1 on the night - a scoreline Burnley could not overturn in the home leg at Turf Moor.

Ben Gibson is shown a red card (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dyche criticised the refereeing and Olympiacos' conduct towards the officials, including that of Marinakis.

“After the incident where they tried for a penalty, which wasn’t a penalty, I don’t know how many people ran on the pitch and surrounded the referee and the linesman and the officials," Dyche said after the game, via the Lancashire Telegraph.

"The scenes I saw at half-time from all and sundry around the referee on their side. They were waiting for the referee. You all saw the feel of the game was different in the second half. You’re left scratching your head.

“There were plenty of people involved in the tunnel, waiting for the referee to come in and let him know in no uncertain times what they felt.

“We are given very strict guidelines from UEFA and the Premier League about respect towards the referees and we did what we always do in that we walked straight down the tunnel into our dressing room. And at the end, by the way, too. You didn’t see me speak to the officials at all.

“It was interesting because there were that many people involved. It wasn’t just the people on the bench, it was all sorts of people from the offices. The tea lady was there at one point! That’s a joke.

“But there were plenty of people there making it clear they were not happy with the referee’s performance.”

Evangelos Marinakis pitchside with then-sporting director of Olympiacos Christian Karembeu (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marinakis has a growing reputation in England for clashing with match officials. A year ago, following Forest's 1-0 home defeat by Fulham, Marinakis was accused of deliberately spitting on the floor next to the referee Josh Smith's feet as he and his assistants walked past. The Forest owner contested the charge, citing a 'hacking cough' due to smoking cigars, insisting the spitting was not directed at anyone in particular. He was given a five-match stadium ban and fined for his actions by the FA.

Despite their previous run-in, the two big personalities will need to see eye-to-eye if they are to improve upon Forest's current 18th place standing in the Premier League.

Dyche will also have the opportunity to lead Forest in the Europa League - the very competition Marinakis' Olympiacos knocked the Clarets out of seven years ago.