'They have three of the best young players in the world right now – they have to be considered dark horses' Exclusive: Joe Cole tips return to Champions League glory for European giant

With the league stage of this season’s Champions League entering its final matchday on Wednesday, football fans are beginning to form an idea about how potential favourites for this year’s title are stacking up.

While many will be tipping Premier League big guns – such as Liverpool and Arsenal – and recent finalists such as Inter Milan to go all the way, another giant seems to have fallen under many people’s radars.

Yet former Chelsea, Liverpool and England winger Joe Cole is backing a team that hasn’t lifted the Champions League since 2015 to reach the latter stages.

Joe Cole exclusive: 'They’ve got speed at the back and an abundance of talent in attacking areas'

Lamine Yamal has emerged as one of European football's brightest talents (Image credit: Chris Ricco - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

“I’ve really enjoyed watching the re-emergence of Barcelona this season,” says Cole, speaking on behalf of TNT Sports to promote watching live sport in pubs. “The likes of Gavi, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, the two young centre-halves – these are kids, young lads who are dazzling on the biggest stage. I think they have to be considered dark horses, Barcelona.”

The five-time winners have been considered something of a basket case in recent years, as massive debts have piled up. The club has fallen foul of various financial laws and been forced to sell key players and leave others unregistered for certain competitions. But, with a core of young academy products dazzling amid the gloom, they’ve impressed in Europe this season – trailing only to Liverpool in the standings.

Robert Lewandowski has been in red-hot form for Barcelona again this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

“They’re a team that has a bit of everything right now,” continues Cole. “They’ve got speed at the back and an abundance of talent in attacking areas. They’ve got the goals and experience of Robert Lewandowski.

“Can they really go all the way? I’m not sure. I think that will depend on whether those youngsters I mentioned – Gavi, Pedri and Yamal, in particular – can deliver when the pressure is really high in a massive knockout game.

“I’m not saying they aren’t capable of that. We’ve seen all three dazzle on big stages before – but I think it would take all three playing to their absolute maximums to push Barcelona over the line over two legs against the elite of European competition.”

Barcelona have long had a tradition of producing world-class talents at their La Masia training academy, with the likes of Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta, Xavi and Sergio Busquets helping the club to dominate football between 2009 and 2015. Cole believes the new generation is capable of something special as well.

“On a given night, I’d argue you have three of the best young players in the world right now, all playing together in the same team,” Cole says. “Listen, maybe this session is too early for Barcelona, but they’re a thrilling spectacle again and I love to see young superstars pushing through at the highest level.

“Keep an eye on Barcelona, that’s what I would say for this season.”

