Thiago back in Bayern training as Arsenal showdown looms

Thiago Alcantara has resumed outside training but is yet to re-join his Bayern Munich team-mates as the midfielder continues to recover from a thigh problem

Thiago sustained the injury during the club's mid-season training camp in Qatar this month.

As a consequence, he was absent when Bayern returned to Bundesliga action with a 2-1 away win over Freiburg on Friday.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti has previously said he hopes the 25-year-old midfielder, who has scored three goals from 22 appearances in all competitions this season, will be available for the first leg of Bayern's Champions League round-of-16 tie against Arsenal on February 15.

Thiago joined Bayern from Barcelona in 2013.