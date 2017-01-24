Thiago back in Bayern training as Arsenal showdown looms
Bayern Munich could yet have Thiago Alcantara back for the Champions League tie against Arsenal as his rehabilitation continues.
Thiago Alcantara has resumed outside training but is yet to re-join his Bayern Munich team-mates as the midfielder continues to recover from a thigh problem
Thiago sustained the injury during the club's mid-season training camp in Qatar this month.
As a consequence, he was absent when Bayern returned to Bundesliga action with a 2-1 away win over Freiburg on Friday.
Head coach Carlo Ancelotti has previously said he hopes the 25-year-old midfielder, who has scored three goals from 22 appearances in all competitions this season, will be available for the first leg of Bayern's Champions League round-of-16 tie against Arsenal on February 15.
Thiago joined Bayern from Barcelona in 2013.
Good news, fans! was back in training today as preparations got under way for . January 24, 2017
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.