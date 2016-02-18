Thiago dismisses Manchester City rumours

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara has made it clear he has no intention of leaving the Bundesliga champions for Manchester City.

Reports from England suggested Pep Guardiola is keen to take the Spain international with him to the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season after previously luring the 24-year-old from Barcelona to the Allianz Arena.

Nevertheless, the midfielder, who has a contract until June 2019, insists he is happy with life at Bayern and is not thinking about a transfer.

"There are always a lot of rumours. It's a fact that Guardiola is joining Manchester City and we have to respect that. But there is no truth in the rumours saying I will follow him," Thiago was quoted as saying by Bild.

"I would not have signed a new contract had I wanted to leave the club. I extended my contract for a reason.

"I am loving life here in Munich. I am enjoying the city and life here in general."