Thiago rubbishes Bayern exit rumours

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara has rubbished suggestions he will follow Pep Guardiola out of the Allianz Arena at the end of the season.

The Bayern boss has confirmed he will leave his post when his contract expires at the end of the campaign and has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League.

Some reports have claimed Thiago, who was signed from Barcelona shortly after Guardiola took charge of the German champions, could join his coach at his next club despite him signing a contract extension until 2019 in August this year.

But the 24-year-old has dismissed the rumours, telling Sport Bild: "It's complete rubbish, without any background or basis. It makes no sense at all. Why should I follow Pep? I've extended at Bayern because I'm happy.

"I'm very grateful to the club, I was supported during my injury. That's why I wanted to put my contract extension into motion so quickly.

"I'm not dependent on Pep. It's simply not true. He's a great coach but I'm not taking the same route as him. I'm staying in Munich independently of Pep."

Guardiola has been tipped to join Manchester City upon leaving Bayern, though Chelsea and Manchester United have been credited with an interest in appointing him.