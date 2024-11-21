Thomas Tuchel secures crucial England appointment ahead of upcoming January start
Thomas Tuchel will begin work as England manager on January 1
Thomas Tuchel has secured a crucial appointment to his England backroom staff.
The talented 51-year-old - ranked at no.10 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now - will soon begin his role as Three Lions boss after it was announced earlier this year he would succeed Gareth Southgate.
Tasked firstly with leading England through the upcoming World Cup 2026 qualifiers due to start next year, Tuchel has already successfully convinced one man to join him in his quest for success.
Hilario set to leave Chelsea after 18 years, linking up with Thomas Tuchel at international level
According to a report from The Telegraph, Hilario is set to leave his role as goalkeeper coach at Chelsea in order to link up with Tuchel in the England set-up.
Hilario, 49, made a total of 39 appearances for Chelsea and also won one international cap with Portugal during his professional career.
The report states that Hilario, who has worked under seven permanent managers at Stamford Bridge, will not be replaced at Chelsea given their extensive goalkeeping department already.
Willy Caballero is already at the club and could easily step into the position, as well as fellow coach Michele De Bernardin.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Tuchel's full backroom staff is yet to be confirmed by the FA but it is understood that neither Lee Carlsey, Ashley Cole or Joleon Lescott will be included.
A BAME coach is likely to be included, with Chris Powell and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink past examples who have helped out at international level with England.
In FourFourTwo's view, someone with Hilario's experience will help Tuchel and his group of young goalkeepers.
Jordan Pickford has been England's No.1 for a long time but with the likes of Nick Pope and Dean Henderson knocking on the door, that could soon be about to change.
Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.