Tielemans denies Mourinho contact

Anderlecht midfielder Youri Tielemans has dismissed claims that Jose Mourinho has called him to discuss a potential transfer to Manchester United.

Former Anderlecht youngster Lukasz Plonowski suggested earlier this week that Tielemans had told him the United manager had been in touch, but the 19-year-old has now made it clear there is no truth in any such claims.

"I have never had any contact with Mourinho," Tielemans was quoted as saying on the official Anderlecht website.

"Everyone claiming different is lying.

"I have the utmost respect for mister Mourinho and many other coaches, but he never called me.

"I am focused on my career and on Thursday's Europa League qualifier."

Tielemans is regarded as one of the most exciting youngsters in the game and has already made over 100 appearances in all competitions for Anderlecht despite his tender age.

The Belgium Under-21 star has a contract with the Brussels giants until June 2020.