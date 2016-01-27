Togo coach: Adebayor hungry to prove himself at Palace

Togo coach Tom Saintfiet believes Emmanuel Adebayor's decision to sign for Crystal Palace shows the striker still has the hunger required to be a Premier League success.

Adebayor ended five months in the footballing wilderness by signing for Palace until the end of the season on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old has been without a club since leaving Tottenham by mutual agreement in September but his national team boss Saintfiet suggested there were comparatively more lucrative offers on the table before the Selhurst Park club came calling.

"I think there are not many players at this moment who are more hungry to prove something than him," Saintfiet told BBC World Service.

"He had offers from Turkey, from China, from the United Arab Emirates - where he could earn much easier his money and have an easier life.

"But he really has a goal to prove himself in the Premier League."

Saintfiet insisted Adebayor's love for the game did not wane during his absence, as evidenced by his participation in regular games of street football over recent months.

"He loves football so he played every day with friends, ex-professionals, current professionals, players based in Europe who returned for a holiday," Saintfiet added.

"He played with his friends here, local football, street football - these were pitches without much grass, a little bit bumpy.

"Football is his passion and he loves the game. It's not about the stadium or the pitch - it's about the love of touching that ball and kicking it around."