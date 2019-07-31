Aston Villa spending spree continues as deal is struck for Burnley’s Tom Heaton

The 33-year-old will have a medical with the Birmingham club on Wednesday after the Clarets accepted an improved offer on Tuesday night, according to the Telegraph.

Villa boss Dean Smith was determined to bring in a new goalkeeper and appears to have his man after an agreement was reached for an £8 million fee and £500,000 worth of add-ons.

Heaton will become the newly-promoted club’s 11th signing of the summer transfer window as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.

The Villans had been linked with Jack Butland of Stoke and Cardiff’s Neil Etheridge, but opted for the experienced England international who is in the final year of his deal at Turf Moor.

