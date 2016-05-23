Tonelli becomes Napoli's first close-season signing

Napoli have completed a deal to sign Empoli defender Lorenzo Tonelli, club president Aurelio De Laurentiis has announced.

De Laurentiis tweeted a photo of Tonelli signing his contract, writing: "Welcome Lorenzo Tonelli to the world of Napoli."

The 26-year-old centre-back – who worked with Napoli head coach Maurizio Sarri at Empoli - becomes the first signing of the close-season for the Serie A runners-up.

Tonelli has spent his entire senior career with Empoli, debuting in September 2010 and helping them rise up to the top flight from Serie B, but now progresses to Champions League football.

Un benvenuto a Lorenzo Tonelli nel mondo Napoli May 23, 2016

Tonelli is yet to receive a senior Italy cap and was not included in Antonio Conte's 30-man provisional squad for Euro 2016 on Monday.

Napoli have reportedly paid Empoli €10 million to seal the deal, with the player paying tribute to the side he is leaving.

"I will miss you all, but I want to say goodbye with a smile" he wrote on his Facebook page.

"I learned a lot of things thanks to Empoli, above all knowing how to fight and never give up even if the road seems steeper than ever."